Hardik Pandya Doubtful For IPL 2024 Due To Ankle Injury, Unlikely To Lead MI: Report

Hardik Pandya might have to wait an entire year to make his return to Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League as the all-rounder is likely to miss IPL 2024 due to his ankle injury.

Pandya was brought back on board by the franchise after trading him from Gujarat Titans in an all-cash deal worth ₹15 crore.

He also included the "captaincy condition" in his contract which prompted MI to name him the captain for the upcoming season, much to the anger and disappointment of Rohit Sharma's fans.

Injured Pandya racing against time

But he may not be able to lead MI at all next season as he his recovery is likely to take longer than expected, according to NDTV sources.

Pandya suffered the injury in the fourth ODI of India's campaign against Bangladesh and was eventually ruled out of the remainder of the World Cup.

Pandya most certainly ruled out of Afghanistan T20Is

Media reports are also claiming that Hardik is surely going to miss India's home T20I series against Afghanistan next month.

"There is no update on Hardik's fitness status as of now and one can say there remains a big question mark of him being available before the end of IPL," the source added.

Surya & Ruturaj also ruled out

India will also be withouth Suryakumar Yadav and Ruturaj Gaikwad in the 3-T20Is against Afghanistan. Surya twisted his ankle while fielding against South Africa in Johannesburg while Gaikwad broke his finger on the tour and will be out of action for a few weeks.

Rohit Sharma might return to the T20I side to lead India against Afghanistan but there is no clarity on who will captain MI if Pandya misses IPL 2024.

The decision to replace Rohit as the captain with Pandya has not gone down well with the Hitman's fans and he might not chose to lead the team if the franchise turns to him in the all-rounder's absence.