'Mumbai Cha Raja Rohit Sharma': Fans Shout Slogans Infront Of MI Captain Hardik Pandya; Watch

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been dominating the headlines ever since his appointment as captain by Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2024.

Hardik was traded to Mumbai Indians from Gujarat Titans for an all-cash deal of INR 15 crore and a few weeks later, the Mumbai-based franchise handed over leadership duties to the IPL 2022 winning captain.

The all-rounder succeeded Rohit Sharma, who won five IPL titles with Mumbai Indians. Mumbai Indians' decision to appoint Hardik Pandya as skipper welcomed with mixed reactions as Rohit fans vented out their frustration on the franchise by unfollowing them on Instagram.

Soon after Mumbai Indians' official captaincy announcement, Instagram followers began to dwindle. MI lost over 10 lakhs followers on photo sharing app within a span of just few days.

Now, the video has gone viral on social media where Rohit Sharma fans shouting slogans at Hardik Pandya at the Mumbai Airport.

Hardik Pandya can be seen getting down from his car while fans were chanting 'Mumbai Cha Raja Rohit Sharma' in support of Hitman. However, the all-rounder ignored the chants of Rohit Sharma fans and entered the airport.

Mahela Jayawardene clarifies Hardik Pandya's captaincy role

Mumbai Indians' Global Head of Cricket, Mahela Jayawardene opened on the team's decision to choose Hardik Pandya as their skipper while adding that it was 'tough' and 'emotional' call to replace Rohit Sharma.

"This is something we have spoken about as a franchise. It is a tough decision, we had to make them. It is emotional, it is tough, to be honest. But everyone who has been part of Mumbai know we cherish every moment a player has contributed, and will contribute going forward." Jayawardene said.

"The legacy is something we want to build on and make sure we keep fighting for those wins, those trophies. As a good unit, we have the skillset to do it. That’s the focus going ahead. Probably everyone in their eyes will think it is too soon, but it is a decision we had to make at some point," he added.

For the first time since 2012, Rohit Sharma will play purely as a batter in the upcoming season of the IPL. Though he is not a captain anymore for MI, the 36-year-old will guide the youngsters in the team.