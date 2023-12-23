SA vs IND: Ruturaj Gaikwad Ruled Out Of Test Series, Abhimanyu Easwaran Named Replacement

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Abhimanyu Easwaran | Credits: Twitter

Team India received another big setback ahead of the Test series against South Africa, with first match starting on December 26 at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Indian batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled of upcoming Two-Test series in rainbow due to injury. The 26-year-old suffered an injury to his ring finger while fielding in the 2nd ODI against South Africa in Gqeberha. Abhimanyu Easwaran has been announced as his replacement.

As per the official statement by BCCI, Gaikwad underwent scans and after consultation, medical team decided to rule him out of the Test series against Proteas.

"Mr Ruturaj Gaikwad suffered an injury to his right ring finger while fielding in the second ODI against South Africa in Gqeberha. He underwent scans, and following an expert consultation, the BCCI Medical Team has ruled him out of the remainder of the tour. He will be reporting to the NCA for further management of his injury. The Men’s Selection Committee has named Abhimanyu Easwaran as his replacement." BCCI stated in press release.

🚨 NEWS 🚨



Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out of the #SAvIND Test series.



The Selection Committee has added Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Avesh Khan & Rinku Singh to India A’s squad while Kuldeep Yadav has been released from the squad.



Details 🔽 #TeamIndia — BCCI (@BCCI) December 23, 2023

Ruturaj Gaikwad has become the third Indian player after Mohammed Shami and Ishan Kishan to rule out of the Test series against South Africa. Shami is yet to recover from ankle injury, while Ishan decided to take a break from international cricket reportedly due to 'mental fatigue' as he has been travelling with the team for over a year.

Abhimanyu Easwaran to lead India A against South Africa A

Abhimanyu Easwaran will captain the 16-member India A squad for an unofficial Test match against South Africa A in Potchefstroom on December 26, Thursday.

Easwaran will join the Team India ahead of the second Test in Cape Town, starting on January 3. Meanwhile, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Rinku Singh, and Avesh Khan have been added to India squad.

The Bengal batter received first national call-up for the Test series against South Africa. Previously, Abhimanyu Easwaran was part of India Test squad as standbys against England in January 2021. He was also travelling reserves for Team India for World Test Championship Final against Australia this year.