 SA vs IND: Ishan Kishan Opted Out Of Test Series Due To 'Mental Fatigue', Claims Report
Mental fatigue arising due to constant travelling forced Ishan Kishan to withdraw from the Test series against South Africa, claims report.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, December 23, 2023, 11:36 AM IST
Ishan Kishan. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

With Indian keeper-batter Ishan Kishan set to miss the high-profile Test series against South Africa, a report from The Indian Express has claimed that 'mental fatigue' forced him to opt out. According to the report, the left-handed batter requested a break from the management due to travelling with the team non-stop since last year.

Ishan has been a constant presence within the team in recent times, but hasn't been a consistent part of the playing XI. The 25-year-old played only 2 matches in the 2023 World Cup, filling in for Shubman Gill and got an opportunity in only 3 games out of 5 in the subsequent T20I series against Australia despite India fielding a 2nd string side.

"He informed the team management that he is having mental fatigue and wants a break from cricket for some time. Everyone agreed to it," a source confirmed to The Indian Express.

KS Bharat earns recall at Ishan Kishan's expense:

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh keeper-batter KS Bharat has earned another opportunity after Kishan pulled out of the series against the Proteas. Bharat made his Test debut against Australia earlier this year on home soil, but hasn't made the required impact with the bat, managing not even a half-century. In 5 Tests, Bharat has managed only 129 runs with a best of 44.

Kishan made his Test debut against the West Indies during India's tour in July and has made 78 in the two matches he played in the format with a half-century. With Rishabh Pant's return looming large, both Kishan and Bharat will struggle to get into the Test side in the near future.

