'Looking Forward To It': Delhi Capitals Keeper Rishabh Pant Excited To Sit In IPL 2024 Auction Table

In a video posted by the Delhi Capitals, Rishabh Pant iterates his feeling ahead of sitting at the IPL 2024 auction table.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, December 19, 2023, 08:42 AM IST
Rishabh Pant. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant, who missed the previous season due to severe injuries that he sustained during hai horrific car accident, is gearing up for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction. The Delhi Capitals has arrived in Dubai for the IPL 2024 auction. Pant will be the first active player to participate in the auction. He has never attended a similar event and is looking forward to it.

"It is something new and exciting. I haven't been a part of the auction process before. I am looking forward to it," he said in a video posted by Delhi Capitals.

Pant made his IPL debut in 2016 following which he appeared in 98 matches for the franchises and scored 2838 runs with a strike rate of 147.97.

Pant has been out of competitive cricket for several months now and is recovering from critical injuries sustained in a car accident.
The Indian wicketkeeper-batter has demonstrated exemplary tenacity and determination in his recuperation.

Rishabh Pant likely to feature in T20 World Cup next year:

His followers have been following his progress to full fitness and he has also been keeping updated through social media platforms.
Pant survived a horrific car accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway but sustained critical injuries. After receiving initial treatment in Dehradun, he was airlifted to Mumbai for better and more specialised treatment.

Pant missed out on the last edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, the World Test Championship (WTC) final, and the ODI World Cup 2023.

However, it is hoped that he will return to full fitness soon and may even feature in India's squad for the ICC T20 World Cup next year.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction will take place in Dubai at the Coca-Cola Arena on Tuesday, making it the first instance of an auction taking place overseas.

A maximum of 77 slots are now available, with up to 30 being slotted for overseas players. INR 2 crore is the highest reserve price, with 23 players choosing to be slotted in the highest bracket. Thirteen players are on the auction list with a base price of INR 1.5 crore.

