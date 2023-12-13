From Rishabh Pant To Jasprit Bumrah: Notable Absentees From IPL 2023 But Will Be Part Of 2024 Edition

By: Aayushman Vishwanathan | December 13, 2023
Rishabh Pant missed IPL 2023 after a life-threatening accident in December 2023, leading to multiple injuries. However, Delhi Capitals have confirmed that the keeper-batter will play in IPL 2024.
Jonny Bairstow had to pull out of IPL 2023 due to his leg injury and be fit for the Ashes. Punjab Kings have announced the retention of Bairstow for IPL 2024.
Chris Woakes withdrew from IPL 2023 to focus on finding his way back to the Test side. However, Woakes has entered the auction this year with INR 2 crore as his base price.
Keeping in mind the Ashes and World Cup, Pat Cummins decided to skip IPL 2023. Nevertheless, Cummins has entered the auction at a base price of INR 2 crore.
Mitchell Starc has listed himself in the auction for the first time since 2018. Starc hasn't played in IPL since 2015 to keep himself fit and firing since international cricket.
Steve Smith had also skipped IPL 2023 due to a busy international schedule. However, he has entered the auction at a base price of INR 2 crore and will hope for a bid ahead of the T20 World Cup.
Shreyas Iyer missed the entire IPL 2023 due to a back injury, forcing him to undergo surgery, but is likely to captain KKR NEXT year. Iyer returned to action in August in Asia Cup 2023.
Jasprit Bumrah also had a back injury that required months of rehab, forcing him to skip IPL 2023. However, Mumbai Indians have retained him for IPL 2024 and will form a crucial cog of the attack.
Rajat Patidar missed IPL 2023 due to Achilles heel injury, leaving RCB with a gaping hole in their batting order. Patidar has been in good form and will hope to set IPL 2024 on fire.
Will Jacks was acquired by RCB for INR 3.2 crore in the auction ahead of the 2023 edition, but was ruled out of the entire season after sustaining an injury during the ODI series against Bangladesh. However, RCB have retained him for IPL 2024.
