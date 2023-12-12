IPL 2024 Auction: Players Who Are Likely To Be Bought Back By Franchises

By: Aakash Singh | December 12, 2023
Wanindu Hasaranga fetched 10.75 crore during IPL 2022 auction and has performed well for them in 2 years. Having been released by RCB, the franchise could buy him back at a lower price, given his stature.
(Credits: Twitter)
KS Bharat is one of the most talented keeper-batters in the domestic circuit today. While Wriddhiman Saha remains the first-choice keeper, KS Bharat is arguably the future and Gujarat Titans are likely to buy him back.
Phil Salt was a breakout star for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023, scoring 218 runs in 9 matches. With Salt delivering promising performances, he has the potential to be David Warner's opening partner and Capitals could buy him back.
Alzarri Joseph is yet to showcase his full potential in the two IPL seasons, but still has performed decently, getting crucial breakthroughs. Having acquired by Gujarat Titans for INR 2.40 crore, the fast bowler could be bought back again at a lower price.
Shardul Thakur is arguably a game-changer across facets and has been one for Team India as well. While the Knight Riders made the surprise call of releasing him, they could buy Thakur back due to his multi-faceted qualities as a player.
Shahrukh Khan is a talented striker of the ball and has done wonders in the domestic circuit, but has fallen short in the IPL. However, Punjab Kings had also splurged INR 9 crore on Khan; hence, they could buy him at a lower price
The auction for IPL 2024 will take place on December 19th at the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai. It will be the first time that the auction will take place outside India.
