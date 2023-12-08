IPL 2024 Auction: Players Likely To Be Targeted By Mumbai Indians

By: Aakash Singh | December 08, 2023
Mumbai Indians is expected to make heavy bids for Gerald Coetzee to strengthen the pace bowling attack. The 23-year-old had an impressive campaign at World Cup 2023, scalping 20 wickets in 9 matches
Credits: Twitter
To improve spin bowling attack for IPL 2024, Mumbai Indians is likely to invest in Afghan sensation Mujeeb ur Rahman. His variations can add value to MI's spin bowling unit
Credits: Twitter
Another spin bowler Mumbai Indians likely to target is Wanindu Hasaranga. The IPL 2021 Purple Cap holder can be the perfect spinner MI is looking for and his batting is a big plus
Credits: Twitter
Mumbai Indians are expected to target Pat Cummins as an ideal replacement for Jofra Archer at the auction. He will not only perform with the bat but can also provide depth in batting
Credits: Twitter
Shardul Thakur can be a good option as he will be handy with the bat alongside his bowling. His experience of playing on Wankhede stadium pitch might benefit MI
Credits: Twitter
Mitchell Starc is returning to IPL next year and Mumbai Indians will look to have him in their kitty at the IPL 2024 Auction. His inclusion will strengthen MI’s pace bowling unit
Credits: Twitter
Mumbai Indians are likely to bid for young pacer Chetan Sakariya at the auction. MI will look to give him an opportunity to perform in the upcoming IPL season
Credits: Twitter
Mumbai Indians will look to strengthen their middle-order by bidding for Jason Holder. He can be an ideal replacement for Kieron Pollard in the team
Credits: Twitter