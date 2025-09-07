'Hairstyle Social Media Pe Viral Hai': Cameraman Hilariously Tells Hardik Pandya After Team India's Practice Session Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025; Video

Hardik Pandya. | (Image Credits: X)

A cameraman was heard talking to Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya about his hairstyle as the star cricketer was seen coming out of the ICC Academy in Dubai following a practice session ahead of Asia Cup. In a video that surfaced on social media, the cameraman was heard saying, 'Hairstyle social media pe viral hai aapka' as Pandya let out a smile.

The Baroda-born cricketer has gone blonde ahead of the multi-nation tournament at the United Arab Emirates (UAE), undergoing a striking makeover. Although fans are looking forward to seeing Team India on the field, Pandya's hairstyle has drawn some mixed reactions from them. In a post on Instagram, the seam-bowling all-rounder shared a photo of himself with the hairstyle and wrote, 'New me'.

Below is the video where one of the cameramen said:

"Hairstyle social media pe viral hai aapka" (Your hairstyle is going quite viral on social media.)

The 30-year-old all-rounder, nevertheless, is a vital member of the squad and is likely to slot in at No.6 in India's playing XI.

Team India to open their campaign against UAE

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue will open their campaign against hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE) on September 10 at the Dubai International Stadium. Suryakumar Yadav's men will start as firm favourites to win the crown, given their recent form. However, the defending champions will be equally concerned about the fact that they haven't played a T20I since February 2025. Hence, India could be slightly undercooked.

India’s squad for Asia Cup: Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

Standby players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel