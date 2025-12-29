 T20 World Cup 2026: Injured Pat Cummins, Tim David To Make Australia Squad As Squad Deadline Nears
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsT20 World Cup 2026: Injured Pat Cummins, Tim David To Make Australia Squad As Squad Deadline Nears

T20 World Cup 2026: Injured Pat Cummins, Tim David To Make Australia Squad As Squad Deadline Nears

Australia’s provisional T20 World Cup squad includes pace bowlers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood despite injury concerns. Cummins will have a back scan in four weeks to assess his fitness, while Hazlewood is expected to recover from hamstring and Achilles injuries in time. Middle-order batter Tim David also faces a hamstring injury but is likely to be fit for the tournament starting February 7.

IANSUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 12:47 PM IST
article-image
T20 World Cup 2026: Injured Pat Cummins, Tim David To Make Australia Squad As Squad Deadline Nears | X @CricCrazyJohns & File Pic

Melbourne: The experienced pace duo of Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood are set to be included in Australia’s provisional squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup despite injury concerns.

Head coach Andrew McDonald Cummins will undergo another scan of his back in four weeks’ time, and a final call on his availability for the mega spectacle, which commences on February 7, will be made after the results of that assessment.

"Pat will have a scan, I think in another four weeks, so that'll give us the information then on where he's at for the World Cup. He'll be named in the squad of 15, and then we'll get that information as to where he's at," McDonald said.

Read Also
Cigarettes In MS Dhoni's Car? Video From Inside Captain Cool's Vehicle At Salman Khan's Birthday...
article-image

Cummins has played just one international match since suffering a lumbar stress injury in July. He pushed the limits of his rehabilitation from a back stress injury to return for the third Test in Adelaide, where he took six wickets as Australia won by 82 runs, retaining the Ashes urn.

FPJ Shorts
BMC Elections 2026: MNS Workers Tensed Over Seat-Sharing Ahead Of Crucial Polls, Here's What Raj Thackeray Told Them
BMC Elections 2026: MNS Workers Tensed Over Seat-Sharing Ahead Of Crucial Polls, Here's What Raj Thackeray Told Them
FPJ Exclusive: 'AI Is A Tool For Enhancing Human Connection, Not Replacing It,' Says Sameer Raje On Zoom’s Vision For India
FPJ Exclusive: 'AI Is A Tool For Enhancing Human Connection, Not Replacing It,' Says Sameer Raje On Zoom’s Vision For India
'₹10,000 Main Itna Chota Room': Woman Carrying Child Urges Tourists NOT To Visit Jaisalmer In This Holiday Season | WATCH
'₹10,000 Main Itna Chota Room': Woman Carrying Child Urges Tourists NOT To Visit Jaisalmer In This Holiday Season | WATCH
2025 Buzz Report: Rupali Ganguly Beats Smriti Irani & Becomes Most Popular Actress Of Year; BB19 Winner Gaurav Khanna Leads Among Actors
2025 Buzz Report: Rupali Ganguly Beats Smriti Irani & Becomes Most Popular Actress Of Year; BB19 Winner Gaurav Khanna Leads Among Actors

Subsequently, he withdrew from the remainder of the series, with Australia unwilling to take any further risks.

Hazlewood, who missed the entire Ashes series due to hamstring and Achilles injuries that have troubled the 34-year-old pacer, is likely to be fit. Before his injury, the pacer starred in the white-ball series against India and is likely to return in time for the T20 World Cup, giving a major boost to Australia.

"Josh is returning to bowl. He looks as though he should be right in terms of possible timeframes." McDonald said.

Read Also
'We Have A Similar Story..': Cristiano Ronaldo, Novak Djokovic Reunion Goes Viral, Tennis Star...
article-image

Another concern for Australia is hard-hitting middle-order batter Tim David, who recently injured his hamstring while playing for the Hobart Hurricanes in the BBL. The finisher had been ruled out for two months earlier this year due to a similar injury, but McDonald believes the 29-year-old will be fit in time for the marquee 20-over tournament.

"Not sure whether it's just pure muscle or tendon, and that'll give us a timeframe. I think the timeframe will be kind on TD (Tim David) as well. So he should be available no matter what that injury is," said McDonald.

Australia will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland on February 11. As part of their preparations, they will play a three-match T20I series in Pakistan in January.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

T20 World Cup 2026: Injured Pat Cummins, Tim David To Make Australia Squad As Squad Deadline Nears

T20 World Cup 2026: Injured Pat Cummins, Tim David To Make Australia Squad As Squad Deadline Nears

AUS vs ENG 5th Ashes Test: Gus Atkinson Ruled Out Of SCG Due To Hamstring Injury

AUS vs ENG 5th Ashes Test: Gus Atkinson Ruled Out Of SCG Due To Hamstring Injury

Cigarettes In MS Dhoni's Car? Video From Inside Captain Cool's Vehicle At Salman Khan's Birthday...

Cigarettes In MS Dhoni's Car? Video From Inside Captain Cool's Vehicle At Salman Khan's Birthday...

Why Are Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Not Playing Vijay Hazare Trophy Matches?

Why Are Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Not Playing Vijay Hazare Trophy Matches?

'We Have A Similar Story..': Cristiano Ronaldo, Novak Djokovic Reunion Goes Viral, Tennis Star...

'We Have A Similar Story..': Cristiano Ronaldo, Novak Djokovic Reunion Goes Viral, Tennis Star...