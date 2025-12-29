 Cigarettes In MS Dhoni's Car? Video From Inside Captain Cool's Vehicle Goes Viral
A video of MS Dhoni with a cigarette packet in his car has gone viral, sparking rumours about his smoking habits. The clip follows his attendance at Salman Khan's 60th birthday at his farmhouse in Panvel, where paparazzi swarmed his vehicle. Dhoni's known love for hookah adds fuel to the speculation.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 11:50 AM IST
article-image

A video of MS Dhoni travelling with wife Sakshi in a car has gone viral for all the wrong reasons. Dhoni has been in the news after attending close friend Salman Khan's 60th birthday at his farmhouse in Panvel. The former India captain's arrival created a frenzy, with paparazzi swarming his car to catch a glimpse of the 44-year-old.

In one such video, an eagle eyed paparazzi noticed a packet of cigarettes in the back of Dhoni's car. The CSK legend was in the front seat with wife Sakshi and another person travelling, with the packet placed on the arm rest of the back seat.

It has led to rumours of whether the legendary India captain indulges in the habit. It could also be one of his co-passengers, which includes his wife, who smoke. It could also belong to someone else completely.

Giving more fuel to the rumour is MS Dhoni's love for hookah. Several former teammates have revealed that the ex India captain is known to have an open door policy and would invite teammates for such sessions. Videos of him smoking hookah in Dubai post international retirement have also gone viral in the past.

Former CSK opener and batting coach Michael Hussey recently revealed how 'shisha' was a common thing during the IPL season. Hussey won 2 IPL titles with the Super Kings, spending 6 seasons with the franchise.

“Dhoni is just the most amazing guy, his room is available open 24 hours a day. So, anyone can go up there and just sit. He has got his lounge room, players just sit around, they start talking cricket, some of them like the ‘shisha’, you know, the flavoured tobacco stuff” he said on The Overlap Cricket last month.

