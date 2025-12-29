'Jaldi Jaa..': Angry Harmanpreet Kaur Frenetically Moves Field To Avoid Slow Over Rate Penalty IND Vs SL 4th T20I | Video

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur was in a fit of anger during the latter stages of the IND vs SL 4th T20I in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. The Women in Blue were cruising to yet another win but Harman was seen angrily gesturing her teammates to get into their positions.

The India captain frenetically moved around the fielders before the final over of play, wanting to avoid the over rate penalty.

"We were getting short in time and I wanted everyone be on time. I didn't want three fielders outside the in-field. I try to improve from my mistakes," Harmanpreet said after the game.

India rode on Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma’s record partnership to clinch a victory. The opening duo put on 162, setting the platform for India’s highest women's T20I total of 221/2.