Adorable Scenes! Emotional Aryna Sabalenka Kisses Her Boyfriend Georgios Frangulis After Successfully Defending Her US Open 2025 Title; Video

Belarusian Tennis star Aryna Sabalenka shared adorable moments with her boyfriend Georgios Frangulis following the successful defence of her US Open title at the Arthur Ashe Stadium against Amanda Anisimova. Sabalenka was seen sharing a kiss with her boyfriend after hugging him as the 27-year-old grew emotional over the victory.

The 27-year-old, who had suffered a shocking defeat to her American counterpart in the Wimbledon 2025 semi-final, defeated her rather comfortably at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in the US Open decider. Although Sabalenka failed to serve out the match when at 5-4, she recovered well to dominate the tie-break and eventually emerged victorious 6-3 7-6 (7-3).

"I'm super proud right now of myself" - Aryna Sabalenka

At the post-game press conference, the Belarusian said she deserved to win the crown after all the hard work put in and handling the emotions the way she did. As quoted by BBC Sport, she claimed:

"This one felt different. It felt like I had to overcome a lot of things to get it. I knew that [because of] the hard work we put in, I deserved to have a Grand Slam title this season. When I fell [to the court], it was because it means a lot to defend this title and to bring such great tennis. To bring the fight and be able to handle my emotions the way I did in this final, it means a lot. I'm super proud right now of myself."

It's worth noting that the winner and runners-up were set to take home a staggering amount of $5,000,000 (₹44,08,44,411 approx.) and $2,500,000 (₹22,04,22,205 approx.), respectively.