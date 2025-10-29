 Shreyas Iyer Health Update: BCCI Rushing Formalities To Ensure Family Reaches Sydney At The Earliest, Says Report
Shreyas had taken a hit to his left rib while taking a catch to dismiss Alex Carey during the third ODI in Sydney last Saturday. He was immediately hospitalised, after which it was revealed that he had internal bleeding from a spleen laceration.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 10:45 AM IST
article-image
Shreyas Iyer | Image: X

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is making arrangements for Shreyas Iyer’s family to be with him in Sydney. Earlier on Wednesday Times of India reported that sister, Shresta, is likely to travel to Sydney and be with the India ODI vice-captain. However, in the latest update one of Iyer’s parents are likely to accompany his sister all the way to Sydney.

A source tracking the development said, "Arrangements are being made by the BCCI. As of now, it is not clear whether both parents will go, but someone will be with him at the earliest in the hospital. As of yesterday, Iyer's sister was supposed to travel to Australia and even the paperwork has been initiated but it could well be the case that one of the parents accompanies her,". Shreyas had taken a hit to his left rib while taking a catch to dismiss Alex Carey during the third ODI in Sydney last Saturday.

Speaking to the national daily, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said that Dr Rizwan Khan, the Indian team doctor who remained in Sydney to assist Iyer, is fully focused on his treatment. He added that Iyer has been admitted to one of the best hospitals in Sydney.

“The BCCI has done its best to help Shreyas out. The BCCI’s doctor (Rizwan) is totally focused on Iyer’s treatment and recovery there. Shreyas has been put up in the best hospital in Sydney (St Vincent’s Hospital),” Saikia said.

Suryakumar Yadav shares update on Shreyas Iyer 's injury

Meanwhile, India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav provided an update on Shreyas Iyer's health during a press conference in Canberra on Tuesday ahead of the five-match series against Australia. Suryakumar said he had tried to contact Iyer on the day of the incident but did not receive a response initially. He later learned from the team physio that Iyer’s condition had improved. Suryakumar added that Iyer was now speaking with teammates and replying to their messages.

