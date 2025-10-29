 IND vs AUS T20I Record: Has Team India Ever Lost A Bilateral Series Against Australia On Their Home Soil?
HomeSportsIND vs AUS T20I Record: Has Team India Ever Lost A Bilateral Series Against Australia On Their Home Soil?

India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, arrive after winning the Asia Cup recently and have a strong T20I head-to-head (20-11) record against the host.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 12:25 PM IST
article-image
Image: BCCI/X

Having lost the ODI series 2-1, Team India has now shifted their focus towards the five-match T20I series against Australia, with the first match being played on Wednesday, October 29 at Canberra. This is the only T20I series that India play outside of subcontinental conditions in the build-up to the T20 World Cup. The winner of this 5-match series will carry the bragging rights going into the T20 World Cup which is set to be hosted by India next year.

India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, arrive down under after winning the Asia Cup recently. The Men In Blue have a strong T20I head-to-head (20-11) record against the host and have also won seven of their last eight meetings against the Aussies.

How has Team India fared in T20I bilateral series in Australia?

The Men in Blue have not lost a bilateral T20I series Down Under in 17 years a record that India coach Gautam Gambhir would dearly like to preserve. The last defeat in Australia came back at Melbourne Cricket Ground on February 1, 2008. Since that loss, India have drawn two match series 1-1 in 2012, won 3-0 (three) in 2016, shared honours 1-1 in the three-match series back in 2018, and triumphed 2-1 most recently in 2020.

What happened when India last met Australia in bilateral T20I series?

The last time these two sides faced off in a bilateral T20I series was in India in 2023/24, shortly after the ODI World Cup. Despite resting several senior players, the hosts delivered an emphatic performance throughout the five-match contest.

In the first T20I at Visakhapatnam, India edged past Australia in a high-scoring chase, clinching victory by two wickets. The second game in Thiruvananthapuram turned into a run-fest, with India piling up 235/4 and sealing a comfortable 44-run win. Australia fought back in Guwahati, winning by five wickets, but India regrouped quickly to take the next two fixtures in Raipur and Bengaluru

