 'Apne Maa Ke Paas Wapas Aajaye...': Suryakumar Yadav's Mother Prays For Shreyas Iyer's Recovery During Chhath Puja; Video
In the video, Suryakumar Yadav's mom is also seen requesting people around to pray for Shreyas Iyer health as he continues his recovery in Sydney

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 11:31 AM IST
article-image

Team India ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer is currently recovering from the horrific injury he suffered against Australia during the third ODI in Sydney. Shreyas had hurt his left rib while taking a catch to dismiss Alex Carey. After being admitted to the hospital, the board later revealed that Iyer suffered a blunt injury to his abdomen, resulting in a laceration of his spleen accompanied by internal bleeding

While the injury raised serious concern initially, it was later brought under control with media reports stating that the Mumbai cricketer was shifted from ICU. As the focus remains on Shreyas Iyer's health, a video has gone online on social media where Team India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav's mother is seen praying for Iyer's recovery while performing Chhath Puja. The video has gone viral on social media.

Suryakumar Yadav who missed the Chatth Puja owing to national commitment himself provided an update on Shreyas Iyer's health during a press conference in Canberra on Tuesday. He made a revelation about trying to contact his teammate on the day of the incident but did not receive a response initially. SKY later learned from the team physio that Iyer’s condition had improved while adding that Iyer was speaking with teammates and replying to their messages

BCCI making arrangements for Shreyas Iyer's family

In the latest development on Shreyas Iyer, the board is making arrangements for Shreyas Iyer’s family to be with him in Sydney. As per a Times of India report, a source tracking the development said, "Arrangements are being made by the BCCI. As of now, it is not clear whether both parents will go, but someone will be with him at the earliest in the hospital."

He added, "As of yesterday, Iyer's sister was supposed to travel to Australia and even the paperwork has been initiated but it could well be the case that one of the parents accompanies her,".

