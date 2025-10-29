 Controversy! Former Pakistan Captain Mohammad Rizwan Refuses To Sign Central Contract; Says Report
The PCB scrapped the elite Category A, which was previously reserved only for top players like Rizwan, Babar Azam, and Shaheen Afridi. The trio, along with several others, have been moved to Category B

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 09:57 AM IST
Image: X

Pakistan cricket witnessed yet another controversy after senior wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan reportedly refused to sign the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) new central contract. According to PTI, Rizwan refused to sign the new central contracts offered to the national players after being placed in category B.

The PCB scrapped the elite Category A which was previously reserved only for top players like Rizwan, Babar Azam, and Shaheen Afridi. The trio alongwith several others, have been moved to Category B, a strong message from the board following a disappointing year on the field.

Rizwan has become the lone holdout among 30 centrally contracted players, reportedly insisting that he will not sign until his demands are addressed. Sources claim he has asked the PCB to restore Category A for senior players and to ensure captains are granted clear authority and tenure to implement their vision without external interference.

The development comes just days before Pakistan’s ODI series against South Africa, scheduled to begin on November 3. Despite the ongoing standoff, Rizwan has been named in Pakistan’s 16-member squad for the series.

Pakistan's captaincy cycle

After the 2023 ODI World Cup, Babar Azam stepped down from captaincy across formats, paving the way for Shaheen Afridi to lead. However, after just one series, Shaheen was dropped, and Babar returned as T20 and ODI captain ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup. Just months later, Babar resigned again this time without leading even a single ODI and Rizwan was handed the reins. But by mid-2025, both Babar and Rizwan were dropped from leadership roles, and Salman Agha briefly took charge in T20s.

The 33-year-old has been a mainstay in Pakistan’s lineup for years. Yet, his absence from T20Is since late 2024 and his abrupt removal as ODI captain have fueled speculation of deeper discontent within the squad. Rizwan’s contract rebellion comes at a turbulent time for Pakistan cricket, with leadership reshuffles and selection controversies already making headlines.

