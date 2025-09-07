'Wow': Courtney Cox's Reaction Steals Spotlight As Aryna Sabalenka Plays Pinpoint Drop Shot During US Open 2025 Final; Video

Courtney Cox (L). | (Image Credits: X)

Hollywood actress Courtney Cox made her presence felt during the US Open 2025 Women's final at the Arthur Ashe Stadium between Aryna Sabalenka and Amanda Anisimova. Cox, who is famously known for her role as Monica Geller in the TV show 'Friends', couldn't help but appreciate Sabalenka's drop shot by saying 'WOW' as cameras captured the moment.

The moment came during the second set of the contest as both Sabalenka and Anisimova were seen covering both sides of the ground to stage a breathtaking rally. It ended with Sabalenka sprinting in front to play a drop shot, leaving her American opposition no chance at returning it.

Watch the below video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"I'm going to reach a lot more finals" - Aryna Sabalenka

Having won the fourth Grand Slam of her career and a second consecutive US Open title, Sabalenka stated that she is thrilled to have so many supporters for her. The 27-year-old stated, as quoted by Sky Sports:

"I want to thank everyone who came here, who flew in to be there in my box. I'm going to reach a lot more finals and I don't care where you are in the world I want you in my box."

Meanwhile, Anisimova was left frustrated over the closed roof situation, claiming that it rendered her not being able to spot the ball. The 24-year-old explained:

"It's been a great summer, losing in two finals in a row is great but it's also super hard. I didn't fight hard enough for my dreams today. I haven't played on the court during the day with the roof closed. It was literally white, and I couldn't see the ball when I was serving the whole match. It starting from the warm-up. I was like 'this is really going to be a problem for me'. I didn't know what to do."

It was also the second consecutive Grand Slam final defeat for the American star.