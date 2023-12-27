'It Takes 1 Hour 10 Mins To Get Ready': MS Dhoni Reveals Why He's Growing His Hair Long Again; Watch Video

Former India captain MS Dhoni recently revealed at an event that he is growing his hair long again for his fans but also opened up on the difficulties of maintaining the style.

Dhoni sported a long mane up until the late 2000s but cut his hair short after India won the ICC T20 World Cup under his leadership in 2007. He then shocked fans by going completely bald after lifting the 2011 World Cup trophy in India as captain.

He never grew his hair long again up until now. But with long hair comes the responsibility of maintaining it and the time to get ready has increased for Mahi.

"Maintaining this hairstyle is very difficult. Earlier I used to get ready in 20 mins, now it takes 1 hour 10 minutes.

"I'm doing because fans are liking it, but someday I wakes up and decide it's enough, I'll cut it down," Dhoni revealed.

The 42-year-old was recently spotted partying and playing pickleball with Rishabh Pant in Dubai. They even celebrated Christmas together along with Sakshi, Ziva Dhoni and other common friends.

He has started preparing for the next season of the India Premier League (IPL) in 2024. MSD will be leading the Chennai Super Kings once again in a bid to clinch their sixth IPL title next year.

Dhoni equalled former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma's record of winning 5 IPL trophies with a single franchise after beating Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 final in Ahmedabad.

The Yellow Brigade will be one of the top contenders for the title once again because of the Dhoni factor and also due to the new additions in their squad which they made during the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai earlier this month.