Photos: Rishabh Pant Parties With MS Dhoni, Sakshi & Ziva In Dubai Ahead Of Christmas

By: Rohan Sen | December 24, 2023

MS Dhoni has been in Dubai with his family since the IPL 2024 auction which was held on Dec 19

Sakshi Rawat Instagram

Rishabh Pant also joined Dhoni's family and their friends for a party ahead of Christmas

Sakshi Rawat Instagram

Pant also posted a couple of pictures from the party in Dubai

Rishabh Pant Instagram

Pant seen enjoying himself with a friend at the party

Rishabh Pant Instagram

Dhoni and Pant have been meeting quite frequently in Dubai

The duo were earlier seen playing a game of pickleball on a floating court in Dubai after the IPL auction

The Delhi Capitals captain attended the IPL auction for the first time in his career in Dubai

The DC franchise also celebrated coach Ricky Ponting's birthday in Dubai after the auction

Pant is set to be fit in time to lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024, according to reports

BCCI/IPL