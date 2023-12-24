Photos: Rishabh Pant Parties With MS Dhoni, Sakshi & Ziva In Dubai Ahead Of Christmas

By: Rohan Sen | December 24, 2023
MS Dhoni has been in Dubai with his family since the IPL 2024 auction which was held on Dec 19
Sakshi Rawat Instagram
Rishabh Pant also joined Dhoni's family and their friends for a party ahead of Christmas
Sakshi Rawat Instagram
Pant also posted a couple of pictures from the party in Dubai
Rishabh Pant Instagram
Pant seen enjoying himself with a friend at the party
Rishabh Pant Instagram
Dhoni and Pant have been meeting quite frequently in Dubai
The duo were earlier seen playing a game of pickleball on a floating court in Dubai after the IPL auction
The Delhi Capitals captain attended the IPL auction for the first time in his career in Dubai
The DC franchise also celebrated coach Ricky Ponting's birthday in Dubai after the auction
Pant is set to be fit in time to lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024, according to reports
BCCI/IPL