IPL 2024: CSK CEO Says 'MS Dhoni Has Started Rehab & Gym, Will Start Working In Nets In Another 10 Days'

Chennai Super Kings CEO Kashi Viswanathan have provided an update on skipper MS Dhoni's fitness ahead of IPL 2024.

Dhoni underwent knee surgery after leading CSK to fifth IPL triumph earlier this year. The 42-year-old played the entire season of the tournament with knee injury and was frequently wearing a knee cap. He struggled a bit, especially while running between the wickets.

MS Dhoni was recently seen playing pickle ball with Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant after the conclusion of IPL 2024 Auction in Dubai.

Providing an update on Dhoni's fitness, Kasi Viswanathan said that five-time IPL winning captain began his rehabilitation and gym and will hit the nets in next 10 days.

"He is doing well now. He has started his rehab and is working in the gym. And, probably in another ten days, he will also start working in the nets.” CSK CEO quoted as saying by SportsStar.

"With the season set to start around March 22, we are planning for a camp in Chennai by the first week of March,” Viswanathan added.

CSK splurged money on Daryll Mitchell and Sameer Rizvi in IPL 2024 Auction

The five-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings assembled a star-studded squad for the upcoming season of the cash-rich tournament. Having retained 19 players, Chennai-based franchise added six players to the squad during IPL 2024 Auction.

The biggest buy for CSK was Daryll Mitchell, who was fetched for INR 14 crore. This was the joint-most expensive buy for Chennai in the history of IPL Auction. The franchise added Rachin Ravindra, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur and few others.

However, an uncapped Indian player Sameer Rizvi hogged the spotlight as he was fetched for INR 8.4 crore by CSK. The 20-year-old batter became the most expensive uncapped Indian player in IPL 2024 Auction.

Speaking on acquiring the services of Rizvi for a whopping amount, CSK CEO said that Uttar Pradesh batter was targeted player for the franchise as they were looking for replacement for Ambati Rayudu, who retired from IPL this year.

"Sameer Rizvi was a targeted player for many of the franchises. We were probably a bit lucky in getting him. If you look at it, we were trying to get a replacement for Ambati Rayudu." Kasi Viswanathan said.

"According to us, we didn’t have enough players with that kind of experience to bid for any of them. So, we thought it was better to go in for a youngster who has the promise.” he added.