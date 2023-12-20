From Sameer Rizvi To Shubham Dubey: Uncapped Indians Who Became Millionaires In IPL 2024 Auction

By: Aayushman Vishwanathan | December 20, 2023
Haryana cricketer Sumit Kumar went to the Delhi Capitals for 1 crore. Sumit Kumar had a memorable tournament in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, hitting 183 runs and striking at well over 150.
(Credits: Twitter)
Sushant Mishra went to the Gujarat Titans for 2.2 crore and has had a promising career in the shortest format. Mishra has played only 4 T20s, but the left-arm pacer has snared 7 scalps at 21.42.
(Credits: Twitter)
M Siddharth is yet another promising spinner in the domestic circuit and was bought by LSG for 2.4 crore. In only 7 T20 matches, the left-arm spinner has snared 18 scalps at 6.50.
(Credits: Twitter)
Gujarat Titans bought M Siddharth for a massive 3.6 crore. Minz has notably served as captain in U19 and U25 tournaments and looms as a bright prospect.
(Credits: Twitter)
Yash Dayal was with the Gujarat Titans last year, but was released ahead of 2024 edition. RCB acquired Dayal for 5 crore.
(Credits: Twitter)
Shubham Dubey also had a stellar Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023. Dubey hammered 221 runs in 7 matches averaging a staggering 73.66 alongside a strike rate of 187.28. He fetched 5.8 crore from Rajasthan Royals
(Credits: Twitter)
Kumar Kushagra grabbed the spotlight following his 266 during a Ranji Trophy fixture, becoming the youngest ever to pass 250 and fetched 7.2 crore from Delhi Capitals. He has also mustered 700 runs in List A cricket, averaging over 45.
(Credits: Twitter)
Shahrukh Khan is arguably a fierce hitter of the ball and has plenty of potential to become a dangerous finisher. Gujarat Titans shelled out 7.4 crore on him.
(Credits: Twitter)
Sameer Rizvi sizzled in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, mustering 277 runs in 7 games at 69.25. He fetched 8.4 crore from the Chennai Super Kings.
(Credits: Twitter)
Thanks For Reading!