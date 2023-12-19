IPL 2024 Auction: KKR Break The Bank For Mitchell Starc At ₹24.75 Cr; Check Out The Most Expensive Buys

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | December 19, 2023
Mitchell Starc became the most expensive buy at the IPL 2024 Auction as Kolkata Knight Riders fetched him for INR 24.75 crore
Pat Cummins was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for a whopping INR 20.5 crore at the IPL 2024 auction
New Zealand star batter Daryll Mitchell was sold to Chennai Super Kings for 14 crore
Indian pacer Harshal Patel was bought by Punjab Kings for 11.75 crore at IPL 2024 Auction
West Indies fast bowler Alzzari Joseph has been fetched for INR 11.50 crore by Royal Challengers Bangalore at the mini-auction
Uncapped Indian player Sameer Rizvi grabbed headlines after he was fetched for INR 8.4 crore by Chennai Super Kings
West Indies T20I captain Rovman Powell found a buyer in Rajasthan Royals for INR 7.5 crore at the auction
Following his impressive World Cup 2023 campaign, it was expected that Travis Head would find a buyer and he was bought SRH for INR 6.8 crore
Indian young fast bowler Shivam Mavi's services have been acquired by Lucknow Super Giants for INR 6.4 crore
Veteran Indian pacer Umesh Yadav has been fetched for INR 5.80 crore by Gujarat Titans at the IPL 2024 Auction
Mumbai Indians acquired services of South African star pacer Gerald Coetzee for INR 5 crore at the IPL 2024 auction
Sri Lankan pacer Dilshan Madushanka has been sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 4.6 crore at the mini-auction
England pacer Chris Woakes has been sold to Punjab Kings for 4.2 crore at the auction
Shardul Thakur has made his comeback to his old franchise Chennai Super Kings for 4 crore at the auction
Harry Brook found a new franchise in Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2024 as he has been fetched for INR 4 Crore at the auction
