'How Will Our Fans Feel?': CSK Skipper MS Dhoni Responds To Fan's Request Of Joining RCB Ahead of IPL 2024; Watch

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni gave a smart reply to a die-hard fan of Royal Challengers Bangalore following the conclusion of the IPL 2024 Auction in Dubai.

Dhoni has been leading CSK since IPL 2008 (barring 2016 and 2017) and captained the side to five titles, making him the joint-most successful captain alongside Rohit Sharma in the history of cash-rich T20 league.

During an interaction in Dubai, A RCB fan asked MS Dhoni whether he can join Bengaluru-based franchise and help them win the IPL title.

Royal Challengers Bangalore fan asked, "I’m a die-hard RCB fan from 16 years and like the way you’ve won five titles for CSK, I want you to come support us and win one trophy for us.”

In response to fan's question, MS Dhoni opined that RCB have a assembled a good team ahead of IPL 2024. The CSK skipper added that he has lot of things to worry in his team.

"You know. They (RCB) are a very good team. Also, what you need to see is in cricket everything doesn't go according to plan. If you talking about the IPL. All the 10 teams in the IPL, if they have full players, all of them are very strong teams." Dhoni said.

"The problem arises if you are missing a few players because of injury. So, they are a very good team and everyone has a fair chance in IPL. As of now, I have so many things to worry about in my team,"

"I would like to wish every team all the very best, but more than that, I can't do much as of now. Imagine me coming out of the way to support or help some other team. How will our fans feel?" CSK skipper added.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have been part of the IPL since 2008, but they are yet to elusive trophy.

Chennai Super Kings assembled star-studded squad for IPL 2024

Chennai Super Kings bought star players at the recently concluded IPL Auction in Dubai.

New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell emerged as the joint-most expensive buy for Chennai-based franchise as he was fetched for INR 14 crore. CSK also picked Rachin Ravindra for INR 1.8 crore due to his extraordinary campaign at the World Cup 2023.

Indian bowler Shardul Thakur made his return to his old franchise for INR 4 crore. Chennai Super Kings also acquired services of Indian uncapped player Sameer Rizvi for INR 8.4 crore.

Ahead of IPL 2024 auction, CSK retained skipper MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja Ajinkya Rahane, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, Tushar Deshpande, Rajvardhan Hangregekar, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, and Deepak Chahar.