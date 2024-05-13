T20 World Cup 2024: Big Names Omitted As Netherlands Name Their 15-Man Squad, Scott Edwards Remains Captain

The Netherlands cricket team. | (Credits: Twitter)

The Netherlands have announced their squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 squad. While Scott Edwards remains the captain of the side, veteran cricketers Roelof van der Merwe and Colin Ackermann could not find any place in the squad. Instead, youngsters like Tim Pringle, Kyle Klein, and Michael Levitt have been selected in the 15-man squad.

Netherlands' 15-man squad: Scott Edwards (c), Aryan Dutt, Bas de Leede, Daniel Doram, Fred Klaassen, Kyle Klein, Logan van Beek, Max O'Dowd, Michael Levitt, Paul van Meekeren, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Teja Nidamanuru, ⁠⁠Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh, Viv Kingma, Wesley Barresi.