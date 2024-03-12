MC Stan's YouTube Channel With Millions Of Followers Gets Hacked: 'Kisne Toh Yede Ki Leke...'

MC Stan | Photo File

Renowned rapper and Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan informed his fans on Tuesday that his YouTube channel was hacked by some unknown miscreants. He appealed to YouTube India to help him with his channel which had more than 9 million followers on the platform.

Stan took to his Instagram handle on Tuesday morning to warn his fans against clicking on malicious links on his YouTube page.

"Famm kisne toh yede ki leke youtube hack kia hai kya malum kya scene yaar sabr karo thoda!! @youtubeindia My yt channel is hacked!" he posted on his Instagram stories.

He also shared another screenshot in which his hacked channel can be seen flashing a QR code related to bitcoin earnings.

"QR code scan mat karna aur konsi link pe jaana mat click mat karna kuch bhi scam ho sakta hai," he cautioned his fans.

"Public konsi link pe click mat karna," he added.

MC Stan is one of the most renowned underground rappers in the country and he had also emerged to be the winner of Bigg Boss 16 with a huge margin. He had proven to be an underdog on the reality show, as he won the trophy against tough competition like Shiv Thakare, Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Tina Dutta, Sajid Khan, Archana Gautam, Abdu Rozikm and others.

Post Bigg Boss 16, MC Stan has been busy with his mega shows, not just in India but in several foreign countries as well. On Instagram too, he enjoys a massive fan following of 11.1 million people.