Kangana Ranaut Claims Popular Film Personalities Consume 'Illegal Stuff' From Dark Web: 'They Also Hack WhatsApp & Mails'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has alleged that 'popular film personalities' utilise the dark web to gain unauthorised access to individuals' messaging application WhatsApp as well as mails. Reacting to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's final set of recommendations to introduce caller identification (caller ID) as a default feature across domestic telecommunications networks, Kangana made some shocking revelations about the Hindi film industry.

Without naming anyone in her Instagram story, Kangana wrote, "Centre should do something about the dark web as well. Many popular film personalities are hooked on to it, not just consuming illegal stuff from there but also hacking in to everyone’s communications like WhatsApp and mails. Many big names will be exposed if they crack them down."

It may be noted that in July 2023, Kangana had claimed that the 'film mafia' hacked her accounts. The 'Queen' actress had stated that the 'film mafia' has always indulged in 'criminal' activities after someone told her that a person was scamming others and hacking their account by pretending to be her representative.

"Film mafia has always indulged in criminal activities, this superstar who I dated later claimed that I was dating his imposter. He used to use different numbers and accounts to chat with me, he also hacked my account and operated in a shady way I thought he was going through a divorce but later I found out that had nothing to do with the shady behaviour," Kangana had said.

In February 2023, Kangana had also hinted at being spied on by a known actor. The actress had mentioned how photographers are getting tipped out about her whereabouts and she even alleged that her personal and professional information is being leaked.

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana was last seen in 'Tejas', which released in October 2023.

Next, she also has her ambitious project 'Emergency', which has also been directed by her. In the film, Kangana will be seen essaying the role of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. It is slated to release in 2024. Apart from that, Kangana also has a biopic of Noti Binodini in her kitty.