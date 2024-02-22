'Privileged Brat': Kangana Ranaut SLAMS Twinkle Khanna For Comparing Men To Plastic Bag (WATCH)

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut slammed actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna and called her a 'privileged brat'. Taking to her Instgaram story on Wednesday, Kangana shared a two-month-old video of the Mela actress and lashed out at her for comparing men to plastic bags.

In the video, Twinkle opened up about her upbringing and her mother, veteran actress, Dimple Kapadia's influence on her views regarding relationships and independence. She also said that her mother instilled in her the notion that women do not necessarily need men to lead fulfilling lives.

"It would be very nice to have a man, like you would have a nice handbag. But even if you had a plastic bag it would do," she had said in the viral that has gone viral on social media.

Her comments did not go down well with Kangana, who also called Twinkle a 'nepo kid'. Reacting to the viral video, the Queen actress wrote, "What are these privileged brats who call their men polythene bags, are they trying to be cool? Nepo kids born with silver spoon, given film careers on golden platters, couldn't do justice to that for sure, least they could do find some joy and fulfilment in selflessness of motherhood that also seems like a curse in their case what exactly do they want to be? Vegetables? Is that feminism?"

Twinkle said in the video, "We never spoke about feminism or equality or anything. But it was very clear that there was absolutely no need for a man."

Twinkle has not reacted to Kangana's Instagram story yet.

The former actress added, "So I grew up with that notion and for a long time I felt that there wasn't much use for them. They lose their hair, start wrapping the four strands, round and round, on their heads. Luckily for most women, they die 10-15 years before us. You have to feel a little sorry for them also. So I had to walk backwards that perhaps we (women) are not superior but we are sort of equals. That has been my journey to feminism."

Twinkle made her acting debut with the film Barsaat in 1995. She quit acting in 2001 after starring in a string of films like Mela, Baadshah, International Khiladi, Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, Dil Tera Deewana, Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai and others.

She ventured into writing in 2015. She has four books to her credit -- Mrs Funnybones: She's just like You and a lot like Me, The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, Pyjamas Are Forgiving and Welcome To Paradise.