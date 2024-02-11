Does Kangana Ranaut Have Any Plans To Become India’s Prime Minister? Actress REACTS

Kangana Ranaut, who was last seen in Tejas as IAF officer Tejas Gill, is currently gearing up for the release of Emergency, in which she will portray the role of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Recently, the actress was asked if she had any plans to become India's Prime Minister.

On Saturday, the actress attended the launch of the trailer for the upcoming movie Razakar: Silent Genocide Of Hyderabad in Mumbai and responded by saying, "I just did a film called Emergency. After watching that movie, nobody will want me as the Prime Minister."

Meanwhile, Emergency also features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry and Milind Soman in pivotal roles. The film is also directed and produced by Kangana. It is slated to release June 14, 2024.

In 2023, Kangana was asked if, if she is ever given the opportunity to serve her country via politics, she will take it up. To this, the Queen actress said that one should not talk about this on their own but rather let people decide it.

“If you say, ‘I want to be a politician’, it’s a vulgar thought. You shouldn’t be the one to say it yourself; the public should say it. Those who are in a position of power, those who control these things, they should say this. What I feel about this is irrelevant. It is up to the public to decide and those who hold the power to give me the opportunity. I will leave this decision to them,” Kangana told ABP.

Apart from Emergency, Kangana will also reunite with her Tanu Weds Manu co-star R. Madhavan for a thriller film.