Kangana Ranaut Takes Inspiration From Sadhna As She Stuns In Blue Silk Saree

By: Shefali Fernandes | February 10, 2024
On Saturday, Kangana Ranaut attended the trailer launch of Razakar at Mumbai's Taj Hotel.
Photo Via Instagram
For the event, the Queen actress stunned in a royal blue silk saree.
Sharing the pictures, Kangana Ranaut wrote, "Today’s look inspired by the ethereal beauty of Sadhna ji, how do you like it?"
Kangana Ranaut paired her royal blue saree with a matching pair of 3/4 length blouse.
Kangana Ranaut added a pair of jhumkas earrings to complete her look.
For makeup, Kangana Ranaut kept her base subtle, contoured her cheekbones, winged eyeliner, and wore a nude pink lipstick.
Kangana Ranaut kept her hair in a bun with a middle partition, just like the actress Sadhana.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be seen next in Emergency. She will also reunite with R Madhavan for a psychological thriller film.
