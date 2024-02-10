New Parents Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur Take Newborn Son Home From Hospital

By: Shefali Fernandes | February 10, 2024
On February 7, 2024, Vikrant Massey and his wife Sheetal Thakur welcomed their first child, a boy.
On Saturday, February 10, Vikrant Massey along with his wife Sheetal Thakur were seen exiting from the hospital in Mumbai.
The new parents took their newborn baby boy home on Saturday.
12th Fail actor Vikrant Massey donned a shirt posed for paparazzi as they headed home with their son.
New dad Vikrant Massey could not stop smiling as he beamed with joy.
Sheetal Thakur was seated in the backseat as she carried her little son in her arms.
In September last year, Vikrant made the announcement that he and Sheetal are expecting their first child.
Sharing the announcement of their baby, the duo wrote,"07.02.2024 For we have become one. We are bursting with joy and love to announce the arrival of our son. Love, Sheetal and Vikrant."
