Dia Mirza Is Valentine's Day Ready In ₹1.95 Lakh Glitzy Gown

By: Sachin T | February 09, 2024
Actress Dia Mirza made everyone skip a beat on Friday as she dropped some breathtaking pictures of herself on social media
Dia looked ravishing in a glitzy red strappy gown from the shelves of designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna
As per the official website, the floor-length shimmery red gown is priced at a whopping Rs 1.95 lakh
She paired the outfit with some chunky drop earrings and matching ring
The dress effortlessly accentuated Dia's curves as she struck some stunning poses by the mirror
With Valentine's Day around the corner, fans can take a cue from Dia's look for a date night with their partners
"La Vie En Rose," Dia captioned the photos, making everyone stop from scrolling their Instagram feeds
