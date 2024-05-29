Pune Weather Update: City To Experience Thunderstorms From June 3 Onwards |

The temperature across most areas in Pune has dropped significantly to nearly 25-30 degrees Celsius from over 41 degrees Celsius recorded just a few days ago. The influence of Cyclone Remal over the Bay of Bengal has caused this drop in maximum temperature by over 10 degrees Celsius, bringing it down to 24 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, the season’s lowest.

Meanwhile, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, Pune is likely to experience thunderstorms from June 3 onwards.

Former IMD head Anupam Kashyapi said, "Pune will experience thunderstorms in the coming days from June 3 onwards. However, this doesn't signify that the monsoon has begun in the city."

Speaking about the monsoon, he said, "The country is likely to receive 106% of rainfall. Northwest India will receive 84%, Central India 92%, and the Southern Peninsula 87%. However, Northeast India will receive only 55% of rainfall."