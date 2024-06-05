Lok Sabha Election Results: MVA Shines In Western Maharashtra; Check Out Who Won Which Seat | File Photo

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)—a coalition of the Congress, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena, and the NCP led by Sharad Pawar—has demonstrated its political supremacy in western Maharashtra, winning five of the ten Lok Sabha seats in the region. Meanwhile, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies—Eknath Shinde's faction of the Shiv Sena and the NCP led by Ajit Pawar—secured four seats. The remaining seat was claimed by a Congress rebel.

Western Maharashtra consists of Kolhapur, Hatkanangale, Sangli, Satara, Pune, Baramati, Shirur, Maval, Madha, and Solapur Lok Sabha seats.

In Kolhapur, Congress candidate Shahu Maharaj Chhatrapati defeated Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) MP Sanjay Mandlik by 1,54,964 votes. Shahu Chhatrapati, a descendant of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and head of the Kolhapur royal family, garnered 7,54,522 votes, while Mandlik received 5,99,588.

The Hatkanangale seat was retained by Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) MP Dhairyasheel Mane, who defeated Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Satyajeet Patil by 13,426 votes. Mane polled 5,20,190 votes, while Patil received 5,06,764 votes. Swabhimani Paksha chief Raju Shetti stood in third place with 1,79,850 votes.

In Sangli, Congress rebel and independent candidate Vishal Patil sprang a surprise by defeating BJP MP Sanjay Patil by 1,00,053 votes. The Shiv Sena (UBT) had announced wrestler Chandrahar Patil as its candidate for the seat, leading to discord within the local Congress unit. Snubbed by the decision, Vishal Patil decided to contest as an independent, receiving support from local Congress leaders. Vishal Patil polled 5,71,666 votes, Sanjay Patil got 4,71,613 votes, with Chandrahar Patil in third place with 60,860 votes.

In Satara, BJP candidate Udayanraje Bhonsle, a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, defeated NCP (SP) nominee Shashikant Shinde by 32,771 votes after a close contest. Bhonsle won the seat on the NCP (undivided) ticket in the 2019 elections and later joined the BJP but lost the subsequent bypoll to NCP's Shrinivas Patil. This time, Bhonsle polled 5,71,134 votes, while Shinde received 5,38,363 votes.

In Solapur, Congress candidate Praniti Shinde, the daughter of former Maharashtra CM and Union Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde, defeated BJP's Ram Satpute by 74,197 votes. Praniti Shinde got 6,20,225 votes, while Ram Satpute received 5,46,028.

In the Madha constituency, NCP (SP) candidate Dhairyasheel Mohite-Patil defeated BJP's Ranjitsingh Naik Nimbalkar by 1,20,837 votes. Mohite-Patil got 6,22,213 votes, while Naik Nimbalkar received 5,01,376.

Meanwhile, in Pune district, the score was 2:2 as the Maha Vikas Aghadi secured two seats, Baramati and Shirur, while the ruling Mahayuti also won two seats, Pune and Maval.

In Baramati, overcoming the challenge posed by political debutante Sunetra Pawar, Supriya Sule retained the seat with a victory margin of more than 1.55 lakh votes. Sule polled 7,32,312 votes, while Sunetra Pawar garnered 5,73,979 votes.

In Pune, the BJP won for the third consecutive time as its candidate Murlidhar Mohol defeated Congress' Ravindra Dhangekar by more than 1.23 lakh votes.

In Maval, Shiv Sena MP Shrirang Barne achieved a hat-trick by defeating Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Sanjog Waghere Patil by 96,615 votes.

In Shirur, NCP (SP) MP Amol Kolhe retained his seat by defeating NCP's Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil by a margin of 1,40,951 votes.

Besides these western region seats, NCP (SP) candidate Nilesh Lanke emerged as a giant killer by defeating BJP's Sujay Vikhe in neighbouring Ahmednagar. For Vikhe, it was a fight to retain the supremacy of his family, which has been a dominant force in the cooperative sector in Ahmednagar district, while for Lanke, it was an opportunity to emerge as the people's man who can take on the mighty and resourceful. The clash also saw a bitter war of words and high-stakes drama.

| Lok Sabha Constituency | Winner |

| Kolhapur | Shahu Maharaj Chhatrapati (Congress)|

| Hatkanangale | Dhairyasheel Mane (Shiv Sena) |

| Sangli | Vishal Patil (Congress rebel) |

| Satara | Udayanraje Bhonsle (BJP) |

| Pune | Murlidhar Mohol (BJP) |

| Baramati | Supriya Sule (NCP-SP) |

| Shirur | Amol Kolhe (NCP-SP) |

| Maval | Shrirang Barne (Shiv Sena) |

| Madha | Dhairyasheel Mohite-Patil (NCP-SP) |

| Solapur | Praniti Shinde (Congress) |