PHOTOS: Pune's New BJP MP Murlidhar Mohol Celebrates Victory

By: Aakash Singh | June 05, 2024
BJP's Murlidhar Mohol won the Lok Sabha polls in Pune by defeating Congress' Ravindra Dhangekar
Mohol, a former Pune Mayor, served as the saffron party's election in-charge for the Pune Lok Sabha seat
In recent times, he has actively fostered community ties by organising diverse cultural and sports events
Shivaji Nagar MLA Siddharth Shirole hugging Mohol during the celebration of victory
Mohol showing victory sign as he posed with former city chief of BJP Jagdish Mulik
Kothrud MLA and minister Chadrakant Patil distributed sweets after the victory
City chief of BJP Dheeraj Ghate with Murlidhar Mohol
Patil celebrating victory with Ghate
Mohol while he received winning certificate from Collector Dr Suhas Diwase