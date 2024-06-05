PHOTOS: Pune's New BJP MP Murlidhar Mohol Celebrates Victory

By: Aakash Singh | June 05, 2024

BJP's Murlidhar Mohol won the Lok Sabha polls in Pune by defeating Congress' Ravindra Dhangekar

Mohol, a former Pune Mayor, served as the saffron party's election in-charge for the Pune Lok Sabha seat

In recent times, he has actively fostered community ties by organising diverse cultural and sports events

Shivaji Nagar MLA Siddharth Shirole hugging Mohol during the celebration of victory

Mohol showing victory sign as he posed with former city chief of BJP Jagdish Mulik

Kothrud MLA and minister Chadrakant Patil distributed sweets after the victory

City chief of BJP Dheeraj Ghate with Murlidhar Mohol

Patil celebrating victory with Ghate

Mohol while he received winning certificate from Collector Dr Suhas Diwase