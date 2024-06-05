Pune: Southern Command Announces Plan To Achieve Net Zero Status By 2047 |

In a major development aligned with the Centre's mission of achieving 'Net Zero Bharat' status by 2070, Southern Command, located in Pune, has undertaken the initiative to achieve 'Net Zero Southern Command' status by August 15, 2047, coinciding with the centenary celebrations of independent India.

#NetZeroSouthernCommand



Aligned with the Government of India’s mission of achieving ‘Net Zero Bharat’ status by 2070, Southern Command located at Pune, has undertaken the pioneering initiative of achieving ‘Net Zero Southern Command’ status by 15 Aug 2047, to coincide with the… pic.twitter.com/Mf6kJmSrAO — Southern Command INDIAN ARMY (@IaSouthern) June 5, 2024

Lt Gen Ajai Kumar Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, tasked the formations of Southern Command to carry out a detailed study of the carbon footprint in consultation with certified subject matter experts. The study involved mapping carbon dioxide emitters and the quantum of emissions across the entire Southern Command area. The findings, derived through AI-based extrapolations and adhering to international norms and United Nations Sustainable Development Group (UNSDG) guidelines, have been studied in detail to enable strategy formulation for mitigating carbon emissions to achieve the mission's aim.

Extensive analysis and detailed studies using AI tools have been carried out to extrapolate the anticipated CO2 emissions at the current rate of growth up to 2047 and to determine the mitigation efforts required to achieve the objective.

The task ahead for the entire Southern Command to achieve the set goals requires multi-pronged efforts, including increasing solar capacity, implementing a zero landfill project by 2030, undertaking water rejuvenation projects, transitioning to LED lighting and installing smart metres, treating effluent discharge and managing solid waste, employing green building materials, and incorporating in-built effluent treatment in accordance with GRIHA (Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment) 3 norms in all future greenfield projects.

Additionally, they will focus on the electrification of the vehicle fleet, adopting energy-saving measures in the production and operation of military equipment, installing AI-based supervisory control and data acquisition systems at all substations to monitor and regulate electricity and water usage, and augmenting afforestation with native trees that require minimal water in unzoned land parcels to act as 'green lungs.'

Southern Command will also publish the 'Annual Net Zero Sustainability Report' from Assessment Year 2025 to 2047 to audit the annual mitigation achieved.

Achieving 'Net Zero Southern Command' would enable Southern Command to partake in the Carbon Credit economy, thereby creating potential revenue through the 'Polluter Pay Principle' instituted by the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change. This will also ensure that all 45 military stations of Southern Command transition from being 'Green Stations' to 'Net Zero Sustainable Habitats,' as pursued by the Government of India, aligned with United Nations Sustainable Development Group (UNSDG) Goal No. 11.

Once implemented, the Net Zero Mitigation Strategy will precede the Centre’s declaration to achieve the same by 2070, making Southern Command the pioneer Command of the Indian Army to achieve this milestone and creating a benchmark for others to emulate.

This pioneering initiative, with a vision for a better future, undertaken by Southern Command, will not only decarbonise the energy portfolios to clean energy but also contribute towards a healthier quality of life across all its military stations and adjoining areas and their populace.