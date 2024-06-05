Pune-Based RSIIL Secures Two Major Projects Worth ₹4,900 Crore: Here's All You Need To Know | Facebook

Roadway Solutions India Infra Limited (RSIIL), a leading infrastructure development company based in Pune, has been declared the lowest bidder for two substantial infrastructure projects valued at ₹4,900 crore. These projects, commissioned by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), mark a significant milestone in the company’s ongoing expansion and commitment to developing robust infrastructure across the nation.

The newly secured projects include:

1. Construction of an access-controlled Ring Road in Pune district from Lonikand to Walati village in Haveli taluka, valued at ₹2,251 crore. This project will enhance connectivity and facilitate smoother traffic flow around the bustling city of Pune.

2. Construction of an access-controlled expressway connector to Samruddhi Mahamarg from Jalna to Nanded. Additionally, this includes the improvement of the road from Hingoli Gate – Bafna Chowk – Deglur Naka to Chatrapati Chowk (Dhanegaon Junction) with the construction of a flyover and a bridge across the Godavari River in Nanded City, valued at ₹2,650.60 crore. This project aims to revolutionise the transportation landscape between Jalna and Nanded, promising efficient and sustainable infrastructure solutions.

With these new projects, the company's order book has now crossed ₹11,000 crore. This milestone showcases the growing confidence in Roadway Solutions India Infra Limited's capabilities and its projected growth in the infrastructure sector.

"We are thrilled to continue our journey with these significant projects under the auspices of the MSRDC. Our consistent performance and financial strength, bolstered by recent equity infusion, allow us to push the boundaries of innovation and excellence in infrastructure development," said BK Singh, Senior Vice President, Roadway Solutions India Infra Limited.