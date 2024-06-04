Score 2-2 In Pune District As MVA Bags Baramati, Shirur Lok Sabha Seats, While Mahayuti Wins Pune, Maval | FPJ

In the closely fought seats of Pune district, the Maha Vikas Aghadi—a coalition of Congress, NCP (SP), and Shiv Sena (UBT)—has secured two seats, Baramati and Shirur. Meanwhile, the ruling Mahayuti has also won two seats, Pune and Maval.

Baramati Lok Sabha seat:

Locked in a fierce political battle, Supriya Sule has triumphed over all odds and won the Baramati Lok Sabha seat for the fourth consecutive time. She faced a rare contest against Sunetra Pawar, the wife of her cousin Ajit Pawar.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI) website at 5 pm, Sule is leading by 32,213 votes over Sunetra Pawar. Currently, Sule has 2,76,928 votes while Pawar has 2,44,715.

Shirur Lok Sabha seat:

Sitting MP Amol Kolhe has defeated Shivajirao Adhalrao, who had joined Ajit Pawar's NCP at the last moment, by a larger margin than in 2019.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI) website at 5pm, Kolhe is leading by 1,02,727 votes over Adhalrao. Currently, Kolhe has 5,29,944 votes while Adhalrao has 4,27,217.

Pune Lok Sabha seat:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has scored a hat-trick in Pune as its candidate Murlidhar Mohol has defeated Congress' Ravindra Dhangekar by a sizeable margin.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI) website at 5pm, Mohol is leading by 1,04,126 votes over Dhangekar. Currently, Mohol has 4,99,343 votes while Dhangekar has 3,95,217.

Maval Lok Sabha seat:

Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) leader Shrirang Barne has scored a hat-trick by defeating Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Sanjog Waghere in the Maval Lok Sabha seat.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI) website at 5 pm, Barne is leading by 96,836 votes over Waghere. Currently, Barne has 6,91,161 votes while Waghere has 5,94,325.