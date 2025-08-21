 Nashik Zilla Parishad Tops Panchayat Advancement Index 2022-23
The Panchayat Advancement Index (PAI) is a multi-sectoral index that evaluates the overall progress of Gram Panchayats in the social, economic, environmental and administrative sectors.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 04:07 PM IST
Nashik Zilla Parishad has secured first place in the state in the results announced under the Panchayat Advancement Index (PAI) of the Rural Development Department for the year 2022-23.

The objective of this index is to measure the performance of local self-government bodies transparently and highlight the areas in which they need to improve in development. This index is evaluated at 3 levels, namely Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti and Gram Panchayat by assessing the progress made by Panchayats to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). 

Nashik Zilla Parishad has topped this list, while Nashik Panchayat Samiti has secured first place among the top ten Panchayat Samitis in the state. At the same time, Chandwad Panchayat Samiti has achieved remarkable performance and secured 9th position. 

This success has highlighted the competent planning of local self-government bodies in Nashik district, the progress made through active participation of citizens and the effective implementation of government schemes.

The prestige of Dari, Modale Gram Panchayats

Nashik district has also established its dominance at the Gram Panchayat level. In the list of the top ten best Gram Panchayats in the state, Dari Gram Panchayat in Nashik taluka has secured 5th position and Modale Gram Panchayat in Igatpuri taluka has secured 6th position, making Nashik a bright name. 

This successful performance is the result of the Gram Panchayats consistently implementing development-oriented activities, implementing schemes according to the needs of the citizens and providing transparent administration. 

On August 26, the State Rural Development Minister Jaykumar Gore and Principal Secretary Eknath Dawle will felicitate the Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Parishad, Omkar Pawar.

