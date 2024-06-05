 Pune Porsche Crash Case: Police Move Juvenile Justice Board To Seek Extension Of Teen's Remand
The remand of the juvenile, who is lodged at an observation home, ends on Wednesday

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, June 05, 2024, 10:58 AM IST
Pune CP Amitesh Kumar | ANI Photo

The Pune police have moved an application before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) seeking extension for 14 days the remand of a 17-year-old boy allegedly involved in a car crash which claimed two lives, an official said on Wednesday.

The remand of the juvenile, who is lodged at an observation home here, ends on Wednesday.

"We have moved an application before the JJB seeking the extension of his remand at the observation home for another 14 days," a Pune crime branch official said.

A hearing is scheduled on Wednesday before the JJB on the Pune police's plea.

Two IT professionals were killed in the early hours of May 19 in Kalyani Nagar of Maharashtra's Pune city after a Porsche allegedly driven by the juvenile rammed into their two-wheeler. The police claim the juvenile was under the influence of alcohol at that time.

The JJB had granted bail to the teenager, son of a real estate developer, a few hours after the incident and asked him to write a 300-word essay on road safety.

Following severe criticism, the police again approached the JJB, which modified the order and sent the accused juvenile to the observation home till June 5.

The police have already arrested the juvenile's father, mother, two doctors and another staffer of the state-run Sassoon General Hospital for the alleged swapping of blood samples of the juvenile with those of his mother.

The juvenile's grandfather has also been arrested in a case pertaining to the incident.

The police on Tuesday arrested two more persons for allegedly acting as middlemen and facilitating financial transactions between the accused doctors and the juvenile's father.

