Why Is One Side Of Lokmanya Tilak’s Family In Congress & Other In BJP? Kunal Tilak Explains - VIDEO

Pune: Bal Gangadhar Tilak, popularly known as Lokmanya Tilak, was a revered freedom fighter based in Pune. Even today, his family is involved in business and politics in the Pune district, but locals have always questioned their differing political stances. One faction of the Tilak family is affiliated with the Indian National Congress, while the other is associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Lokmanya Tilak himself was a radical nationalist who often challenged the then-Congress leaders and questioned their politics. However, post-Independence, many things changed as the Tilak family joined Congress. Later, in the 2000s, a faction of the family also joined the BJP. Many people have been curious about this.

Kunal Tilak, son of former BJP MLA Mukta Tilak and a descendant of Lokmanya Tilak, speaking on the Bindaas Bol podcast, revealed details about this. Kunal Tilak gave context by going back to the time of Lokmanya Tilak. He presented his family tree.

Kunal Tilak said, "Lokmanya Tilak had three daughters and three sons—six children in total. The three daughters were married into other families, and they didn’t have many children, nor have their families come forward. One son of Lokmanya Tilak died of plague in his childhood. Another son didn’t have any children. He had another son named Shridhar. Shridhar had two sons, whose names were Jayant and Shrikant Tilak."

"Jayant Tilak was the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha Speaker and was also a Cabinet Minister from Maharashtra. He was a key leader in Congress post-Independence. He did tremendous work during the Goa Mukti Sangram, and many meetings happened in Kesariwada too. Shrikant Tilak worked with Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. Everyone knows Dr Ambedkar and Shridhar Tilak’s relationship. He was a big Kho-Kho player himself and never got affiliated with Congress," Kunal Tilak said.

Kunal Tilak added, "Jayant Tilak’s son was my uncle Deepak Tilak, who recently passed away. Shrikant Tilak’s son was my father, Shailesh Tilak. Deepak Tilak’s son was Rohit Tilak, my cousin, and I’m the son of Shailesh Tilak. My side of the family was never that involved in politics before."

Kunal Tilak further said that when his mother (Mukta Tilak) came into their family after marriage, things changed. Before marriage, Mukta Tilak was inclined to join politics. She worked with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and also did much independent social work. When she decided to enter politics, she joined the BJP, as they gave her a ticket. "At that time, in the early 2000s, women’s reservation in local body elections was starting. That’s why many women got tickets during that time, including current Rajya Sabha MP Dr Medha Kulkarni and my mother," said Kunal Tilak.

Explaining the political ideology difference in the Tilak family, Kunal Tilak clarified, "Jayant Tilak was with Congress, and he was such a big leader in it. Their side continued with Congress, while my family joined the BJP. That’s why today there are two sides of the Tilak family in politics: one with the BJP, one with Congress."