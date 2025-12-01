 Pune: ‘Eight Years, No Pension!’ Furious PMPML Ex-Staff Protest At Swargate -- But Who’s Blocking Payments?
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: ‘Eight Years, No Pension!’ Furious PMPML Ex-Staff Protest At Swargate -- But Who’s Blocking Payments?

Pune: ‘Eight Years, No Pension!’ Furious PMPML Ex-Staff Protest At Swargate -- But Who’s Blocking Payments?

The former employees alleged that administrative negligence has forced them onto the streets despite having dedicated their entire lives to the organisation

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 03:15 PM IST
article-image
Pune: ‘Eight Years, No Pension!’ Furious PMPML Ex-Staff Protest At Swargate -- But Who’s Blocking Payments? | Sourced

Pune: Unpaid gratuity issues led retired employees from Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) to stage a protest in front of the main office at Swargate on Monday. The former employees alleged that administrative negligence has forced them onto the streets despite having dedicated their entire lives to the organisation. They further claimed that medical facilities, pension services, and salary revision differences under the Pay Commission have also not been disbursed.

Pune: ‘Eight Years, No Pension!’ Furious PMPML Ex-Staff Protest At Swargate -- But Who’s Blocking Payments?

Pune: ‘Eight Years, No Pension!’ Furious PMPML Ex-Staff Protest At Swargate -- But Who’s Blocking Payments? | Sourced

A retired employee named Somnath Gaikwad said, “We have been fighting for our rights for the last eight years. Three to four managing directors have changed, but the issue still remains unresolved. We are not receiving our pensions. At the very least, the administration should release the gratuity of retired employees. Around 3,000 employees are suffering. PMPML owes each of us a different amount.”

Mukund Wawale, a retired bus conductor, told The Free Press Journal, “I gave 32 years of my life to this department and retired in 2024. Now we are being forced to fight for our rights. I was never promoted even once. We are not getting the justice we deserve. I am supposed to receive ₹5 lakh from the administration, which is my rightful due.”

Read Also
Cold Wave Grips Maharashtra: Pune Records 9.4°C, Haveli 7.8°C
article-image

Anil John, who retired as a conductor in 2019, told The FPJ that although the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has sanctioned the required funds, the matter is not being taken seriously by senior officials.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Local Body Polls On Dec 2: Political Rivalries & Legal Hurdles Take Center Stage
Maharashtra Local Body Polls On Dec 2: Political Rivalries & Legal Hurdles Take Center Stage
Maharashtra Politics: Amid Reports Of Rift In Ruling MahaYuti, Dy CM Eknath Shinde's 'Coalition Dharma' Message To Allies Ahead Of Civic Polls
Maharashtra Politics: Amid Reports Of Rift In Ruling MahaYuti, Dy CM Eknath Shinde's 'Coalition Dharma' Message To Allies Ahead Of Civic Polls
‘Bachon Ka Khayal Rakhna...’: UP BLO Cries Inconsolably In Last VIDEO Before Ending His Life Due To 'SIR Work Pressure'
‘Bachon Ka Khayal Rakhna...’: UP BLO Cries Inconsolably In Last VIDEO Before Ending His Life Due To 'SIR Work Pressure'
India's Success Is Not A Given, & The Youth Ought To Come Out Of 'Chill Mode' To Take The Country To Newer Heights: Veteran Uday Kotak
India's Success Is Not A Given, & The Youth Ought To Come Out Of 'Chill Mode' To Take The Country To Newer Heights: Veteran Uday Kotak

“This issue has been pending since 2017. Many of our colleagues have died... Who will give justice to them? If PMPML is facing difficulty in paying all of us at once, they can release the payments serially as per seniority. Managing Director Pankaj Deore scheduled meetings with us five times but never actually met us,” he said.

Another former employee, Dilip Deshpande, added that medical services for retired staff have also stopped. “We gave our entire lives to this service. At this age, medical support is essential, but officials continue to make inappropriate decisions,” he said.

PMPML Public Relations Officer (PRO) Kishor Chavan told The Free Press Journal, “The matter is under process. PMC has provided its share of the funds, but the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has not yet sanctioned the amount. The payment has to be cleared in a 60:40 ratio. Once PCMC releases its share, the dues will be paid to retired employees.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune's Ghorpadi Depot To Be Converted Into Vande Bharat Maintenance Facility

Pune's Ghorpadi Depot To Be Converted Into Vande Bharat Maintenance Facility

No Voting Tomorrow As Several Civic Body Polls Are Postponed; Check New Dates For Municipal Council...

No Voting Tomorrow As Several Civic Body Polls Are Postponed; Check New Dates For Municipal Council...

Pune: Infosys Under Fire As Employee Union Alleges Violation Of Mandatory Paid Voting Leave Rule...

Pune: Infosys Under Fire As Employee Union Alleges Violation Of Mandatory Paid Voting Leave Rule...

Pune: Valet Assistant Dies After Drunk Techie Rams Car Into Parking Counter At Kalyaninagar...

Pune: Valet Assistant Dies After Drunk Techie Rams Car Into Parking Counter At Kalyaninagar...

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Serve Notices To 1,600 History-Sheeters Ahead Of Local Body Elections,...

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Serve Notices To 1,600 History-Sheeters Ahead Of Local Body Elections,...