Pune: Man Hides First Marriage, Allegedly Engages in Physical Relationship Under False Pretext of Marriage, Held | PTI

Bharti University Police has arrested a man for allegedly raping a woman by concealing his first marriage. As per the information shared by police, However, when she inquired about marriage, she was beaten. This occurred between August 2021 and June 2024 at various locations in Pune city.

The 28-year-old woman filed a complaint at the Bharti University Police Station on Monday (May 3). Gaurav alias Sunny Chandrakant Pasalkar (Raje Chowk, Ambegaon Pathar) has been arrested for this. According to further information, the accused lured the victim into a love trap while he was married.

When the victim was alone in the house, he coerced her into establishing physical relations with her. However, when the victim discovered that the accused was already married, she confronted him. At that time, the accused beat and abused her.

The plaintiff has also stated that he threatened her, saying, "I will see what you do." Sub-Inspector Mithar is investigating the case.