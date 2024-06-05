Pune: Man Strangles Girlfriend, Kills Self by Suicide After Fleeing Family Opposition | Representative Image

In a shocking turn of events, a couple who ran away from their village following opposition from their family met a sad end in Pune as the man ended his life by suicide after killing his girlfriend by strangling her.

This incident came to light on Tuesday.

The murdered girl has been identified as Monika Kailas Khandare (age 24). The name of her boyfriend is Akash Arun Khandare (age 30). A case has been registered in Hadapsar police station.

They were relatives

According to the police, Monika Khandare and Akash Khandare are relatives. "They loved each other. However, their family members opposed their relationship. So they ran away from home and came to Pune. For the last few days, they were staying in Spotlight Hotel on Manjari-Mundhwa road in the Hadapsar area. Meanwhile, as the family continued to oppose, Akash killed Monika by strangling her with a sheet at midnight on May 13. Then he also ended his life by hanging himself by tying a sheet to the fan in the room. As the two did not open the door, the hotel staff became suspicious. They informed the manager of the hotel, who then informed the police," the official added.

They were found dead in hotel room

When the police were called and the door of their room was opened with another key, Monika was found lying on the bed and Akash had hanged himself. Assistant Police Inspector Ashwini Rakh, Senior Police Inspector Santosh Pande of Hadapsar Police Station, and Crime Branch Inspector Umesh Gite started the investigation of this case. The police directly reached the families of both. At that time, it was revealed that the two were in a relationship. Monika and Akash had an affair. However, the family opposed their love affair and the two eloped.

The couple was originally from the Akola district. Their native village is Kasura in Balapur taluka. Akash was a farmer, while Monika was working. However, it has been revealed that they had tried to kill themselves earlier also as the families opposed the marriage.