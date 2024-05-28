Pune Crime: Man Knocks Down Lover's Ex-Boyfriend With Speeding Car In Pimpri, Days After Porsche Case

Pune Crime: Man Knocks Down Lover's Ex-Boyfriend With Speeding Car In Pimpri |

Even as the country was coming to terms with the horrific Porsche crash case, where two IT professionals were mowed down allegedly by a drunk teenager in Pune's Kalyani Nagar, another shocking incident on the roads of the city has now surfaced.

Police have detained a man for allegedly attempting to kill another person by hitting him with his car in the early hours of Tuesday in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The incident occurred around 1am on Telco Road in Yashwant Nagar after the accused discovered the victim talking to his girlfriend.

According to available information, the accused has been identified as Sushil Kale, while the victim is Nilesh Shinde. Shinde was reportedly talking to his ex-girlfriend, who is currently Kale's girlfriend, late at night on the road. Shinde had allegedly been harassing the girl repeatedly, and Kale was aware of this. The girl informed Kale that she was with Shinde then, prompting Kale to drive over and knock down Shinde with his car.

After the accident, hordes of people gathered at the spot and admitted Shinde to a local hospital. They also informed the police, who immediately came to the scene and detained Kale.

While Shinde is reportedly out of danger, Kale has been detained and booked under Indian Penal Code Section 307 (attempt to murder).