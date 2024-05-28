Pune Porsche Accident Case: ₹3 Lakh Paid To Change Blood Samples Of Accused Juvenile, Says Report |

Pune: In the Pune Porsche crash case, a peon and two doctors were arrested for allegedly manipulating the blood test report of the 17-year-old accused. According to a report in NDTV citing sources, the peon, Atul Ghatkamble, reportedly acted as a middleman, collecting a Rs 3 lakh bribe from the teen's family intended for the two doctors.

Dr Ajay Taware and Dr Hari Harnor from Sassoon General Hospital were arrested by the Pune Crime Branch. Investigations further revealed that Dr Taware had a phone conversation with the teen's father on the day of the accident, during which the father offered him incentives to replace the blood samples.

Dr Taware Warns Of Bringing More Names Ahead

According to the report, Dr Taware indicated that the minor's blood samples were substituted with those of another doctor to eliminate traces of alcohol. "The juvenile's father called the doctor and offered allurements to replace the blood samples," the police reported. Dr. Taware, during the investigation, stated, "I will not keep quiet. I will take everyone's name," hinting at further revelations.

Pune CP Reveals Details On Sample Changing

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar explained that the blood sample taken from the teen at Sassoon Hospital around 11 am on May 19 was discarded, and another person's sample was sent for forensic testing instead. This substitution was executed by CMO Srihari Halnor under the instructions of Dr Ajay Taware, Head of the Forensic Medicine Department at Sassoon Hospital.

The replacement of the blood samples led to a report on Sunday that showed no traces of alcohol in the minor's system. However, CCTV footage from one of the bars the teen visited that night showed him consuming alcohol with friends.

Details On The Tragic Accident

The tragic crash occurred in the early hours of May 19 when a speeding Porsche, allegedly driven by the 17-year-old, hit a motorcycle carrying two young IT professionals. The Porsche, believed to be traveling at over 200 km per hour, collided with the bike, killing both riders instantly.

The victims, Ashwini and Aneesh, both 24-year-old techies, were returning home after a party. Eyewitnesses reported that Ashwini was thrown about 20 feet into the air and landed hard, while Aneesh was hurled into a parked car, suffering fatal injuries on the spot.