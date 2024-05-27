'Will Expose Everyone': Dr Ajay Taware, Arrested For Changing Blood Samples To Save Minor Boy In Pune Porsche Accident Case, Issues Warning

Dr Ajay Taware arrested in connection to Pune Porsche accident case | X

Dr Ajay Taware of Pune's Sassoon Hospital, who has been arrested along with Dr Shrihari Haalnor for allegedly changing the blood samples of the minor boy accused in the Pune Porsche crash case has issued a warning and said that he will expose everyone and "not sit quietly".

Earlier, a court on Monday remanded the two doctors and an employee of the Sassoon General Hospital arrested in connection with the Porsche crash in police custody till May 30.

The police also presented the three persons in the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class (Small Causes) A A Pande and sought their custody for 10 days.

Earlier on Monday (May 27), the police arrested Dr Ajay Taware and Dr Shrihari Halnor for allegedly manipulating the blood samples and destruction of evidence in the case, an official had said. The third arrested person was identified as Atul Ghatkamble.

The police reportedly also told the court that it suspects some financial transactions had taken place to change the blood samples. Police said it needed to search the houses of the accused in connection with the case. The court then remanded the three persons in police custody till May 30.

Pune Porsche Accident Case

Two IT professionals were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding Porsche car allegedly driven by a 17-year-old minor, son of real estate businessman Vishal Agarwal, in the early hours of May 19. The police has maintained that the teenager was drunk at the time of driving.

According to the police and the press conference addressed by Pune Police Commissioner, Ameetesh Kumar, the juvenile's blood samples were thrown into a dustbin and replaced with the blood samples of another person. "CMO Srihari Halnor replaced this blood sample. During the investigation, we found Srihari Halnor replaced this on the instructions of the HOD Forensic Medicine Department of Sassoon, Ajay Tawre," said Pune Police Commissioner.