Pune Porsche Accident Case: 2 Doctors From Sassoon General Hospital Arrested For Manipulation Of Blood Samples

Pune: In a fresh development in the Pune Porsche accident case, two doctors from Sassoon General Hospital were arrested in connection with the accident involving a 17-year-old, ANI reported on Monday. The arrested doctors were charged with manipulation of blood samples, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar confirmed to ANI.

The arrests come just two days after the grandfather of the accused juvenile was arrested by the Pune police on Saturday. Surendra Agarwal, grandfather of the juvenile was accused of putting pressure on the family's driver to take blame for the accident. He allegedly offered him money and gave life threats.

Surendra Agarwal & His Son Vishal Forced Driver To Take Blame

The police have alleged that Surendra Agarwal and his son Vishal coerced their driver, Gangadhar Herikrub, into falsely claiming that he was driving their Porsche during a fatal accident. The driver was reportedly confined in their Vadgaon Sheri residence, threatened, and offered incentives to take the blame. However, CCTV footage showed the Agarwals' minor son driving the car at 200 kmph while intoxicated, resulting in the deaths of two 24-year-old tech professionals, Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, from Madhya Pradesh.

Surendra Agarwal Remanded Till May 28

Surendra Agarwal, with a criminal background and alleged connections to the Chhota Rajan gang, was arrested for the illegal confinement of the driver and remanded in custody until May 28. Vishal Agarwal, already in custody for the accident, was also named in the FIR. The driver recounted being taken to the police station post-accident, then forcibly taken to the Agarwals' bungalow, where he was held until he managed to contact his wife, who alerted the police.