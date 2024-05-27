Pune Porsche Crash Case: Juvenile's Blood Sample Thrown In Dustbin; Replaced Sample Showed No Traces Of Alcohol, Says CP | ANI Photo

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar made yet another shocking revelation on Monday about the Porsche crash case. He stated that the blood sample of the juvenile, who allegedly mowed down two IT professionals with his speeding Porsche in Kalyani Nagar on May 19, was thrown in a dustbin at the state-run Sassoon General Hospital and the blood sample of another person was taken and sent to the forensic lab, which did not have traces of alcohol in it.

#WATCH | Pune car accident case | Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar says "Sections 120 (B), 467 Forgery and 201, 213, 214 Destruction of evidence have been added in this matter. We received the forensic report yesterday and it has been revealed that the sample collected at… pic.twitter.com/UdurvDuVyu — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2024

Pune car accident case | Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar says "Today both the accused will be produced before the court for police custody. The DVR of the CCTV of Sassoon Hospital has been seized. Doctors are arrested on the charges of forgery, and destruction of evidence.… pic.twitter.com/OUqYa04dWP — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2024

"On May 19, at around 11am, the blood sample taken at Sassoon Hospital was thrown in a dustbin of the hospital, and the blood sample of another person was taken and sent to the forensic lab. CMO Srihari Halnor replaced this blood sample. During the investigation, we found Srihari Halnor replaced this on the instructions of the HOD Forensic Medicine Department of Sassoon, Ajay Tawre," Kumar said.

"Today, both the accused will be produced before the court for police custody. The DVR of the CCTV of Sassoon Hospital has been seized. Doctors are arrested on the charges of forgery and destruction of evidence. Sections 120B, 467, and 201 of IPC have been registered against these doctors. The father of the minor accused was in direct contact with Dr. Ajay Tawre. The Crime Branch is looking out for the person with whom the blood sample was replaced. The Crime Branch is in the process of taking custody of the juvenile accused's father in the driver abduction case today, who is currently in judicial custody," he added.

The police claim that the teenager was drunk at the time of the accident and that they have CCTV footage to prove it.

The teenager was initially granted bail by the Juvenile Justice Board, which also asked him to write an essay on road accidents, but following outrage over the lenient treatment and a review application by the police, he was sent to an observation home till June 5.

The police have arrested the teenager's father and grandfather in connection with the accident.