Pune: Karve Road Flooded Due to Water Pipeline Burst, Taps Go Dry |

The roads and streets in front of the Ayurveda Rasashala on Karve Road are submerged in water as a water pipeline is broken in the area and water has been flowing from the broken pipeline for the past two days.

Under the name of the Smart City Project, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is building dedicated and uninterrupted 18 km-long cycle tracks and walkways in the city. The work is ongoing on Karve Road, which resulted in the breaking of water pipelines in the area, leaving residents without water for the past two days. The pipeline broke at 5am on Saturday, and water has been flowing since then.

Read Also PHOTOS: Army Chief General Manoj Pande Visits Training Establishments in Pune

The residents of the area are facing a water shortage. Residents pointed out that in the name of development, they are not getting basic amenities like drinking water.

Anil Chadda and Sagar Kale, residents, were among the first to take notice of the issue, observing that the drinking water pipeline at Kaka Halwai had been broken and water had been flowing continuously since 5am. They reported the problem to the regional office at Karve Nagar more than three times but did not receive any solution.

A resident, Prashant Velankar, highlighted that his society and the nearby areas on Prabhat Road are affected due to the scarcity of water as a water pipeline in the area has been broken for the past two days. Despite continuous efforts by the citizens to get the issues solved, it has been falling on deaf ears. The civic body's inaction has irked the public.

“Since Saturday, water has accumulated on the footpaths and the roads have become rivers. We have reached out to PMC but our issues persist. This is not the first time that it has happened. PMC's sheer negligence causes so much trouble for the residents. Our taps are dry, and we don’t have water as the water pipeline is broken and has not been fixed yet. In the name of development and under the Smart City Project, they are digging the entire streets and roads, which is causing issues for the commuters and the residents living in the area,” he added.

PMC official said this

Nandkumar Jagtap, head of the water department at PMC, said, “If a complaint is raised, we will solve the issue as soon as we receive the complaints. At present, the water availability in the city is normal, and there are no water cuts on Thursdays. In the coming month, we will decide and update you about the status and availability of water in the city. So far, whatever complaints we have received, we have solved firsthand without delay.”